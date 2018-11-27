THE DISTRICT

Man killed in Shaw; police make arrest

A man was attacked and killed Monday night in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The attack occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, said Alaina Gertz, a D.C. police spokeswoman. The victim was later identified as Noe Alberto Gallardo Ponce, 22, of Northwest.

It was not clear how the man was fatally wounded, Gertz said. Ponce was found inside a home and taken to a hospital, where he died, D.C. police said.

On Monday, police said they had arrested William Alexander Marrouquin Gallardo, 24, of Northwest and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police had not identified a motive in the attack.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Fleeing man arrested after car hits cruiser

The pursuit of a suspected felon ended Wednesday after the suspect’s car crashed into a police cruiser in Maryland, authorities said.

D.C. and Prince George’s police officers pulled the vehicle over shortly after 11 a.m. near Interstate 495 and Ritchie Marlboro Road, said Lamar Robinson, a spokesman for Prince George’s County police.

The car stopped along the side of the road, and officers approached, Robinson said. As the Prince George’s officer came to the car, the suspect drove off, Robinson said. The officer was dragged a short distance and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle to Adelphi and Riggs roads, where it crashed into a cruiser.

The suspect, who was wanted in the District and had not been identified, was taken into custody.

— Lynh Bui

Person killed in path of Metrorail train

Someone who placed himself in the path of an oncoming Metrorail train was killed Monday night at a Red Line station in Montgomery County, the transit agency said.

The age of the victim was not immediately clear, but he appeared to be an adult, Metro said.

He was struck about 9:30 p.m. at the Forest Glen station in the Silver Spring area.

— Martin Weil

U-Md. finds 3 more adenovirus cases

Three more students have been diagnosed with adenovirus at the University of Maryland’s campus in College Park, bringing the number of cases to nine in recent weeks.

A letter sent to students indicated the new cases had been diagnosed over the Thanksgiving holiday, university officials said. In the letter, David McBride, director of the University Health Center, wrote that “none of these new cases has required hospitalization to our knowledge.”

University officials said before Thanksgiving that the campus had recorded six cases of students with adenovirus. One student, 18-year-old Olivia Paregol, died Nov. 18.

Adenoviruses are “common causes of colds” and typically “found in significant numbers of people at this time of year,” McBride said. But certain strains of the virus can be more serious, according to the website for the school’s health center.

— Dana Hedgpeth