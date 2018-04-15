Frederick police are searching for two men who fled the scene of a fatal shooting early Sunday.

About 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of West South Street, where they found a man with several gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

Police ask anyone with information to call Det. Irons at 240-674-8942. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 301-600-TIPS (8477), text to 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.