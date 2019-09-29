Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)

A 35-year-old man was killed Saturday night when his car hit two utility poles, Montgomery County Police said Sunday.

Officers from the 1st District and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded at about 9 p.m. to the crash on Darnestown Road near Bucklodge Road in Boyds.

The car, a 2006 Mercedes-Benz E350, was traveling eastbound when for unknown reasons it struck the poles before leaving the roadway, police said.

The driver, Stephen Michael Feny, of Poolesville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.