THE DISTRICT

Man killed, woman wounded in shooting

A man was killed and a woman seriously wounded when both were shot multiple times early Sunday, D.C. police said.

Authorities said police were called to the 4300 block of Fourth Street SE about 1:15 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Police arrived to find 30-year-old Arkeem Jackson dead from several gunshot wounds.

An unidentified woman had several wounds and was taken to a hospital.

— Ashley Halsey III

MARYLAND

Man charged with impersonating officer

A Virginia man was charged with impersonating a police officer after a Maryland state trooper spotted him on Saturday attempting a traffic stop on Interstate 695 near Baltimore, police said Sunday.

Timothy Ervin Trivett, 54, of Yorktown, Va., was wearing body armor, a badge and a uniform, and appeared to have police equipment, when a state trooper pulled up behind his 2012 black and white Chevrolet Impala about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the outer loop of the interstate.

Trivett had pulled over a motorist, and the trooper, who had suspected something was off, intercepted Trivett before he could speak to the driver, state police spokeswoman Elena Russo said.

According to court records, Trivett was charged with impersonating a police officer, which is a misdemeanor. He also faces four gun charges. He was taken to the Baltimore County detention center and was later released on an unsecured bond.

State police are investigating and said they do not know how long Trivett had been out alleging to be an officer.

— Arelis R. Hernández

Virginia

Inmate dies after overdoses at prison

Virginia corrections officials say eight inmates at a state prison suffered apparent overdoses and one of them has died.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the overdoses were discovered around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Haynesville Correctional Center in Richmond County in the eastern part of the state. One of the inmates was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The medical examiner is working to confirm a cause of death.

It is unclear what caused the overdoses.

Six of the offenders had been released from a hospital by Sunday. Another remained hospitalized.

Their identities were not immediately released.

— Associated Press