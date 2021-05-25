The jury came back with a guilty verdict in Irvin’s absence. The panel recommended he serve five years and one day in prison.
When Irvin failed to return after the jury reached a verdict, the judge revoked his bond and issued a warrant for his arrest for absconding from court.
But on Friday morning, two days later, Irvin called Chesterfield emergency communications, saying he wanted to surrender. He provided his location and was arrested.
He told authorities he left the courthouse to see his mother because she was very ill and “had a short time to live,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney LaToya Croxton, who prosecuted the case.
Irvin is now being held at the Chesterfield Jail without bond. He will be formally sentenced Sept. 16.