Authorities accused both men of attempting to rob a Restaurant Depot on December 2018. They said Slater admitted to shooting one of the business’ employees in the face.

Slater agreed to a 30-year sentence and also admitted to a separate shooting in 2018, when a woman pulled her car beside his after seeing her stolen license plate on his car. Authorities said the shootings were linked by shell casings recovered from each crime scene.

Slater was shot by police in 2006 after striking a plainclothes officer with his car.

A sentencing hearing for Smith has not been scheduled.

Restaurant Depot is a wholesale restaurant supply store.