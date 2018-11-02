BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors say a man pleading guilty in a racketeering case has admitted killing a 3-year-old Baltimore girl struck by a stray bullet on her front porch in 2014.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday that 29-year-old Terrell Plummer and 25-year-old Tyrone Jamison pleaded guilty Friday to a federal racketeering conspiracy related to membership in the Old York Money Gang. The gang sustained itself though the drug distribution and sales and though violent crime, including murder.

Prosecutors say Plummer fired shots during a turf battle and one missed its target, but killed 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott. On Friday, Plummer admitted that he killed the girl and Jamison admitted that he supplied the gun used in the shooting.

Plummer faces 25 years in prison at sentencing on Feb. 1.

