Man pleads guilty in shooting deaths of mother, brother

Levi Norwood, now 19, pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt, news outlets reported.

Other charges, including charges related to the wounding of Norwood’s father, were dropped. Attorney Ryan Ruzic said that the second-degree murder charge had initially been first-degree, but was amended down.

“I think that Levi is someone who, at the time this incident happened, had severe mental issues which were not being treated,” Ruzic said. “I’m hoping that when that evidence is reviewed, the court’s able to make a just decision for what should happen next.”