THE DISTRICT

Man pleads guilty for bringing gun to hotel

A Pennsylvania emergency room doctor pleaded guilty Tuesday to carrying an unlicensed pistol in the District after parking his 2017 black BMW at the Trump International Hotel in May 2017 with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and more than 230 rounds of ammunition.

Bryan Moles, 44, faces a recommended six to 24 months in prison at his Sept. 7 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon for the District felony offense.

Under a plea agreement, assistant U.S. attorney Michael Friedman said prosecutors agreed to drop a federal firearms count that was included in an indictment charging Moles with possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of a controlled substance — in his case, marijuana.

Moles had been detained since June 15, 2017, and found competent to stand trial in December. Prosecutors agreed to ask that any sentence beyond time served be suspended for probation, including possibly mental health and drug treatment.

Moles, of Edinboro, Pa., told hotel employees about the weapons when he checked in after midnight May 31, 2017. Police subsequently discovered him with marijuana in his hotel room.

— Spencer S. Hsu

Two dead in separate vehicle accidents

A teenage boy died Tuesday night when a car struck him as he drove his scooter through an intersection in Southeast, police said.

After the 10:44 p.m. collision, at 15th Place SE and Shippen Lane, a U.S. Park Police helicopter took Dominique Antonio Lewis, 15, and a second person who was a passenger on the scooter to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second person, who has not been identified by police, was listed in critical condition.

Police released no information about the driver of the car.

Detectives with the D.C. police’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal traffic crash that also occurred Tuesday, in the unit block of Hawaii Avenue NE.

A motorcyclist died when he struck a parked vehicle at 11:27 p.m., police said. Jarrod Robert Bishop, 30, who was riding the motorcycle, was trying to avoid another vehicle that had slowed down to make a turn, police said.

Bishop was ejected from his seat and landed on the pavement. Emergency workers took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

— Paul Schwartzman

Man found fatally shot Tuesday night

A 24-year-old man was shot inside a Southeast apartment Tuesday night, police said. Tyron Anthony Johnson was pronounced dead after emergency workers took him to a hospital from the site of the 10 p.m. shooting, an apartment complex in the 4400 block of E Street SE.

— Paul Schwartzman

MARYLAND

Hoyer hospitalized with pneumonia

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, the House minority whip, has been hospitalized with pneumonia, an aide said Wednesday.

Hoyer (D-Md.), 79, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday and “is being treated with antibiotics and resting,” Katie Grant, his spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The congressman “is expected to make a full recovery quickly,” she said.

Hoyer, who was elected to the House in 1981, represents Maryland’s 5th District, which includes a sprawling swath southeast of the District.

— Paul Schwartzman

Prince George's police investigate shooting

Prince George’s County detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Wednesday in Langley Park.

Just after 3 a.m., police officers responding to a call about a shooting in the 8300 block of 14th Avenue found the man “suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to a tweet posted by the Prince George’s police department.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Paul Schwartzman

VIRGINIA

Herndon man charged in clerk's death

A 19-year-old Herndon man has been charged in the killing of a Sunoco gas station clerk early Wednesday, Fairfax County police said.

Mohamed A. Abdullahi was arrested in a nearby shopping center parking lot just after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged in the death of Resham Bajgain, 40, also of Herndon, who died of blunt force trauma at the service station in the 13300 block of Franklin Farm Road, police said. They said that Abdullahi was attempting to rob the Sunoco station.

Police said a Pontiac GTO was in the vicinity of the station at the time of the incident and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-246-7800.

— Ashley Halsey III

THE REGION

Metro buses delayed due to labor action

Metro said Wednesday that a job action by the system’s largest union was causing delays on some bus lines but that managers had stepped in to keep the subway system running on schedule as thousands attended the July 4 parade and planned for a fireworks display on the Mall.

Metro called it an “unauthorized labor action” by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 workers. It was unclear what provoked the action. The union could not be reached for comment.

“Management is doing everything possible to continue to minimize delays to customers,” Metro said in a statement, “as well as to ensure compliance with WMATA’s collective bargaining agreement, including seeking legal remedies through the courts.”

— Ashley Halsey III