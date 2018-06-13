BALTIMORE — A former Maryland resident faces at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child sex trafficking charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Roland Chick Akum, formerly of Silver Spring, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Prosecutors say Akum took two girls, ages 15 and 17, to a College Park motel last year and sold them for sex.

The 15-year-old left Akum in July 2017 and contacted authorities. Akum continued trafficking the 17-year-old girl until he was arrested a month later as part of an undercover operation targeting the website Backpage.

After being released on bond Akum, who is a citizen of Cameroon, purchased a one-way ticket to Cameroon. He was taken into custody before he could leave.

Akum is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 18.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.