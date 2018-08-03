ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to falsifying quality reports for concrete used in the multi-billion project to extend the D.C. region’s Metrorail system to Dulles International Airport.

Andrew Nolan of Sarasota, Florida, pleaded guilty to a wire-fraud conspiracy charge Friday in federal court in Alexandria.

Nolan admitted in court Friday that he worked quality control for a subcontractor on the project, and falsified records to show that concrete panels had an acceptable air content.

Metro says it will replace some panels and paint thousands of others with a special coating to correct the error.

While there has been a whistleblower civil lawsuit filed in connection with the faulty concrete, Nolan’s plea is the first criminal charge to come out of the case.

He will be sentenced Nov. 9.

