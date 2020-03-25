Larry Dean Roberson, 54, was sleeping in a recliner at his home in southern Stafford in November 2018, when he was attacked, authorities said.
The Robersons had a distant connection through marriage. But Larry Roberson’s family said the men are not related.
Police said that Matthew Roberson was captured on video trying to use the victim’s card at an ATM. He also purchased a gas station gift card and traded it for drugs, police said.
Prosecutors said Roberson told police he was not under the influence of drugs when he killed Larry Roberson. But he couldn’t explain why he did it other than saying he wanted to buy drugs.
