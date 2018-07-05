FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate crime charges have been filed against James Alex Fields Jr., accused of driving the car. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File) (Associated Press)
by Associated Press July 5 at 3:58 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Man pleads not guilty to hate crime charges in deadly car attack on protesters opposing a white nationalist rally.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.