NORFOLK, Va. — A man has pleaded not guilty to killing his adopted daughter and dumping her body, years after the college student disappeared while at home in Virginia.

News outlets report 40-year-old Wesley Hadsell pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and other offenses.

Hadsell was quickly identified as a person of interest after 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell went missing in March 2015 while at home in Norfolk for spring break. The GPS unit inside of Wesley Hadsell’s van revealed that it had been behind an abandoned residence near the North Carolina border. Detectives searched the property and found the Longwood University student’s partially buried body.

A judge set a motions hearing for May 21, and said he’ll set a trial date then. An attorney with the public defender’s office is representing Wesley Hadsell.

