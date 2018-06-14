VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia man who wants to run for a U.S. House seat has challenged the district’s congressman to a wrestling match and debate.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Aldo DiBelardino hopes to unseat Republican Scott Taylor in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. His filing to run as an independent is yet to be approved by the Board of Elections.

DiBelardino said that politics is partly about entertainment and showmanship. He said a wrestling debate would be an opportunity to entertain voters while engaging them.

The 49-year-old owns a firm that makes lightweight fire escape ladders.

Asked for comment, a Taylor spokesman said he was “wrestling in Washington in an Appropriations Committee markup to support our troops.”

DiBelardino added that he would also wrestle Democratic candidate Elaine Luria, if she wants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.