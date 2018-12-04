ROANOKE, Va. — A former Virginia city employee who lost his job after threatening to have the city council shot more than a decade ago has reiterated his threat.

The Roanoke Times reports Robert Gravely repeated his 2006 threat verbatim at a Roanoke City Council meeting Monday, telling members: “I can and I will have you shot.”

Gravely was escorted from the building but not charged.

The newspaper reports Gravely makes frequent appearances during open public comment periods, typically talking about the city’s low wages. His 2006 charge was dropped on his promise to be civil at subsequent meetings.

Mayor Sherman Lea says Gravely should be temporarily barred from council meetings. He pointed to Monday to illustrate why the council wants to ban weapons from their meeting rooms.

