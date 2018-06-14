THE DISTRICT

Man falls into recessed area near White House

A man in his 40s fell about 10 feet Thursday morning into a recessed area along the side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, and had to be rescued by firefighters using ladders.

Several fire engines, a rescue truck and ambulances responded to the emergency call.

The incident occurred on the secure grounds of the White House complex near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and drew dozens of spectators.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. It was unclear how the man fell into the trench, and officials did not say whether the man works at the complex.

Fire officials said the man injured his leg and could not climb out. Firefighters placed ladders into the recess and used a hoist to pull the man up to ground level. He was taken to a hospital.

— Peter Hermann

Man is fatally shot in Southeast D.C.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue SE, near Wheeler Road. Police identified the victim as Dontae Mitchell of Southeast.

Police said Mitchell was shot multiple times and died at a hospital. Authorities did not discuss a possible motive. No arrest has been made.

The District has had 71 homicides so far this year, up 51 percent from the 47 killed at this time in 2017. Nearly half, including Thursday’s, occurred in Ward 8.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man found dying in road is identified

A mortally injured man who was found over the weekend lying in the middle of a road in Wheaton has been identified, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police said Omar Rivas Cardenas of Silver Spring was found at about 10 p.m. Sunday on Huggins Drive. Officials said he was born in 1966, but they do not know his exact birth date.

Rescuers came to that area after getting a report of a person in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The cause of his injuries remains unclear. An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office determined that he suffered “trauma to the head and chest,” police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 240-773-5700.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Sex assault is reported at Fort Hunt Park

U.S. Park Police were investigating a reported sexual assault of a female Wednesday morning at Fort Hunt Park in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria, officials said.

Park Police received a report of an apparent sexual assault at the park, which is along the George Washington Memorial Parkway about three miles north of Mount Vernon, at about 9:30 a.m., said Sgt. James Dingeldein, a spokesman.

Dingeldein said the perpetrator, described only as male, fled the park before officers arrived.