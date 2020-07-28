Foreman was charged last week with one count of felony property damage. He was released by police and his case is pending.
The monument to the Confederate general is a stone spire in a park. The Lee monument was already set for removal after the Roanoke City Council voted to start the process to take it down. That process includes a public hearing and was expected to take at least two months.
At his arraignment in court on Monday, Foreman said he couldn’t afford an attorney. But his income of veteran benefits and Social Security was too high for a court-appointed lawyer. A judge said he could represent himself but advised Foreman to consider finding an attorney.
