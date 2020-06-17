“He is unable to meet job demands needed to run a full project on his own and instead must depend on other superintendents and assistants to do his job,” according to a motion filed by his lawyer, Trey Kelleter.
Prosecutors oppose Colonna’s request. They say it’s too risky to allow a child pornography convict to get “unfettered and unmonitored Internet access.”
A federal judge has heard arguments from both sides on the matter but has not yet ruled.
Colonna pleaded guilty in a plea bargain to one child pornography count of advertising four videos depicting girls in sex acts. He was released from prison in 2016. A judge sharply restricted his internet use for 10 years.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Daily Press.