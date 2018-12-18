NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — Authorities say a man who was found dead at a Maryland train station walked the wrong way on an escalator.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods tells news outlets that surveillance video showed the man walking up the down escalator at New Carrollton early Tuesday. Woods says the video shows the man falling backward and striking his head after reaching the top of the escalator.

The man was found by a commuter in the Amtrak section of the station, which is also used by Metro and MARC.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The death didn’t impact service at the train station. Further details have not been released.

