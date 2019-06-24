JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Virginia man whose toddler daughter’s body was found in a suitcase next to New Jersey railroad tracks has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Travis Plummer was convicted in April of unlawful concealment of human remains. The 38-year-old Richmond man was sentenced Friday.

Authorities have said Plummer took 23-month-old Te’Myah Layauna Plummer from her mother in Virginia in fall 2017 and traveled to New Jersey with the decomposing body wrapped inside a suitcase.

Investigators said they believe Plummer left the suitcase in a friend’s Jersey City garage for months, but after a March 2018 police visit dumped it off a bridge, where it was found near the tracks the following month.

The child died of unspecified violence and cocaine intoxication. Plummer hasn’t been charged with killing the girl.

