Man sentenced for sex offense along Appalachian Trail

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man has entered an Alford plea to third-degree sex offense and distribution of methamphetamine in a case in which he was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy while they camped along the Appalachian Trail.

Jason Henry Cochrane, 46, of Millersville, was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison, with all but the three years he has already served suspended, with three years of supervised probation, The Herald-Mail reported.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. As part of the plea deal, other charges including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, were dismissed. A victim/witness coordinator told the judge that the boy’s mother was satisfied with the deal.

Cochrane, who must register as a sex offender, may not have any contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with any minor.

In September 2019, Natural Resources Police were called to the Appalachian Trail for a suspected drug violation and found Cochrane and the boy in a tent, where they also found suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to charging documents. Cochrane, who appeared to be having spasms, was taken to a hospital, and the boy was interviewed by Child Protective Services.

