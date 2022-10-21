Man sentenced for sex offense along Appalachian Trail

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man has entered an Alford plea to third-degree sex offense and distribution of methamphetamine in a case in which he was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy while they camped along the Appalachian Trail.
Under an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. As part of the plea deal, other charges including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, were dismissed. A victim/witness coordinator told the judge that the boy’s mother was satisfied with the deal.
Cochrane, who must register as a sex offender, may not have any contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with any minor.
In September 2019, Natural Resources Police were called to the Appalachian Trail for a suspected drug violation and found Cochrane and the boy in a tent, where they also found suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to charging documents. Cochrane, who appeared to be having spasms, was taken to a hospital, and the boy was interviewed by Child Protective Services.