Federal authorities say the District of Columbia resident crashed into Burks’ sport utility vehicle on June 24 while he was being pursued by police. They say the woman’s vehicle spun around and turned onto its side.

Bassett was charged in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt because the portion of the parkway in which the crash happened in Maryland is federal property.

Authorities say Bassett was also ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution, which includes the costs of the victim’s funeral and burial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD