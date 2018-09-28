RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing a 16-year-old, but authorities are still unsure why he shot him.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a Colonial Heights Circuit Court judge found 23-year-old Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson guilty of second-degree murder in the Dec. 24 shooting of Ian Noah Butler. Stephenson was sentenced in accordance with an agreement between the prosecution and defense.

Stephenson entered a deal in which he pleaded not guilty but agreed to allow prosecutors to summarize evidence against him without any rebuttal.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins says it’s the first time he’s done such a deal. Collins says there was no known disagreement between Stephenson and Butler.

Butler’s mother Sherrie Phillips says their family agreed to the sentence because they wanted it to be finished.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

