THE DISTRICT

Sentencing for stolen credit cards at gyms

A judge sentenced a 43-year-old District man to six years in prison for stealing credit cards from lockers and bags at three area gyms and a movie theater and racking up more than $6,000 worth of purchases.

Leopold Badu was involved, authorities said, in four incidents that happened over a five-month period. He was arrested in June and in August pleaded guilty on several counts, including burglary, robbery, felony credit card fraud, according to officials.

The incidents date back to December 2017, when Badu went to a movie theater in the 700 block of Seventh Street NW and took a wallet from the bag of a woman he was sitting next to. He used one of her credit cards to buy $150 in concessions.

Officials with the U.S. attorney’s office in the District said Badu also broke into lockers and stole credit cards at several fitness centers in the District.

Badu then charged more than $6,000 to the stolen credit cards.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Guilty plea in fatal screwdriver stabbing

A D.C. man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday after fatally stabbing a man with a screwdriver during a fight in Columbia Heights in July, prosecutors said.

About 4:30 p.m. on July 27, an off-duty D.C. police officer saw two men fighting at 14th Street and Perry Place NW, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, said in a statement. One man, identified as Alton Rivers, 54, of Northwest, stabbed the other, identified as Anthony Anderson, 68, of Northwest, with a screwdriver, and Anderson died of two stab wounds to the chest, the statement said. Rivers is to be sentenced in December, prosecutors said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV

A 26-year-old woman was killed in Rockville Monday evening when her motorcycle and an SUV collided, Montgomery County police said.

The woman, Priscilla Anne Alves, of Silver Spring, died at a hospital after the crash, which occurred at East Gude Drive and Taft Street, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. The collision remained under investigation, police said Monday night.

— Martin Weil