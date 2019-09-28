THE DISTRICT

Man sentenced to life in killing of artist

A D.C. Superior Court judge imposed a life sentence Friday on the man convicted in the killing of an artist found 2 1/2 years ago in an apartment on the northeastern edge of Capitol Hill.

Judge Juliet McKenna sentenced El Hadji Toure, 30, formerly of Laurel, Md., in the death of Corrina Mehiel, 34, of Burnsville, N.C., according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. He was convicted in March of this year of murder and other offenses, the prosecutor’s office said.

Under the sentence, there was no possibility of release, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim and her attacker did not know each other, according to the prosecutors.

She had been staying in a sublet basement apartment in a rowhouse in the 600 block of 14th Street NE, while she was in Washington for a couple of weeks while working on an art show at the Corcoran Gallery at George Washington University, the prosecutors said.

On March 20, as she packed, an assailant broke into the apartment, attacked her and took her belongings, the prosecutors said. Her body was found the next day. Prosecutors said she had been bound and stabbed.

— Martin Weil

Man found fatally stabbed in Southeast

D.C. police found a man who had been stabbed lying in a street Saturday , authorities said.

The man, Anthony Paul Hardy, was discovered about 2:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Jasper Street SE, according to police.

Hardy, who lived in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.

— Allison Klein

MARYLAND

5 stabbed at mall; police kill assailant

Five people were stabbed at an outdoor shopping mall north of Baltimore on Saturday, and police shot and killed the stabber, according to Baltimore County Police.

All five victims who were stabbed at Hunt Valley Towne Centre sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident, which took place about 18 miles from Baltimore in Cockeysville, began around 1:40 p.m. inside the Hunt Valley Wine Liquor and Beer store. Police received calls that a man there was demanding money from people and threatening them with a knife, police said.

The man then stabbed four people inside the store, police said.

The knife-wielding man walked out of the liquor store and over to a Noodles & Co. restaurant in the same shopping center and stabbed someone outside of the restaurant, police said.

Witnesses told police he was heading toward a nearby intersection at McCormick and Shawan roads. Officers found him there, armed with a knife, and shot and killed him, police said. They said the knife he was carrying looked like a 3-inch hunting knife.

Police have not yet identified the man.

Police said they are still investigating how many officers fired their guns and how many times the man was shot.

— Allison Klein

VIRGINIA

Teen faces indecent exposure charges

A Loudoun County teenager faces multiple charges for indecent exposure for incidents along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Ashburn, Va., according to a statement Saturday by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested the suspect, who is a juvenile, on Sept. 24 following an incident when he allegedly exposed himself to a female victim and simulated a sexual act. According to police, the suspect is connected to additional cases along the trail in the area of Ashburn Village Boulevard and Ashburn Road dating back to late last year.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that seven juvenile petitions for indecent exposure were obtained against the suspect.