NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Virginia say that a man was seriously hurt after being struck by a train.

Norfolk Police say the man was hit by a train along tracks northeast of downtown Friday night.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives were gathering information but have classified the collision as an industrial accident.

