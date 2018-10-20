VIRGINIA

Man shot after restaurant dispute

A man was shot and wounded Friday night outside of a restaurant in the Lincolnia area of eastern Fairfax County, law enforcement officials said.

County police said the man and friends had been thrown out of the Viva Tequila restaurant in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike.

Police said an initial investigation indicated that the incident had escalated in the parking lot and that the man was shot by a security guard in the leg around 9:30 p.m.

Officers sent to the scene applied tourniquets, police said.

They said Saturday the man’s condition was not considered to be life-threatening.

—Martin Weil

Found human skull is believed decades-old

A human skull recently found in Loudoun County dates from possibly the early- to mid-20th century, law enforcement officials said.

The county Sheriff’s Office said the skull was found earlier this month in a wooded area near West Church Road and North Aspen Avenue in Sterling, Va.

Authorities said there was no indication of foul play.

The Sheriff’s Office said the skull has been taken to the local medical examiner’s office, which will join anthropologists to investigate.

—Dana Hedgpeth

THE DISTRICT

Shooting reported near Capitol Hill

A shooting was reported Saturday near the southern edge of the Capitol Hill area.

Police said it occurred indoors in the 900 block of 5th Street SE.

Few details were immediately available. The location is just south of the Southeast Freeway and near the Arthur Capper housing development for senior citizens.

—Martin Weil

Arrest in five downtown break-ins

D.C. police reported an arrest in connection with five burglaries in areas that included downtown, the K Street corridor and the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

The first of the burglaries was July 9 in the 1300 block of K Street NW, police said. The most recent was Tuesday, in the 2000 block of P Street NW.

In a statement issued Saturday, police said Tyrone Hopson, 61, of Northwest Washington was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of second degree burglary.

—Martin Weil