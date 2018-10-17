THE DISTRICT

Man shot and killed in NE near Burrville area

A man shot and killed just before midnight Tuesday in Northeast Washington has been identified as Rubelio Gomez Cervantes, D.C. police said.

Cervantes, 40, of Riverdale, Md., was found in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, near the Burrville neighborhood. Police said he was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about 12:09 a.m.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

A second teenage boy from Southeast was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting last month of an 18-year-old who was walking to a store to buy soda.

D.C. police charged a 15-year-old Tuesday with first-degree murder while armed in the Sept. 9 killing of TaQuan Pinkney. Police did not release the 15-year-old’s name.

Pinkney was killed about 1 p.m. that day in the 2800 block of Stanton Road SE. His friends and family members say he was shot in the back while running away from people having a “neighborhood beef.”

He had recently graduated from Suitland High School in Maryland and planned to attend the University of the District of Columbia this fall.

On Oct. 1, D.C. police charged Elijah Jarmon, 17, with first-degree murder while armed in connection with Pinkney’s death.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Former high school teacher sentenced

A former high school teacher, coach and athletic director in Montgomery County was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty in a child sex abuse case dating back three decades.

Michael John Riley, 64, of Walkersville, admitted in court on Monday to engaging in sex acts with a student at Rockville High School in 1984 and 1985. She was 16 when the relationship started, and he was 29, according to prosecutors. An investigation began in April, after the woman spoke with Montgomery investigators.

Riley had taught history and coached basketball at Rockville High School, prosecutors said. He also had worked at Richard Montgomery, Poolesville and Clarksburg high schools. More recently, he was athletic director at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville.

— Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Fake weapon at school boosts security

Security was bolstered at George C. Marshall High School in Fairfax County on Wednesday after a video circulated that apparently showed a student with a gun in the school. Authorities later determined the weapon was fake.

In a Wednesday email, Marshall High School Principal Jeff Litz said the video depicted a student holding “what appears to be a weapon on school property” and that police were investigating the incident.

Capt. Eli Cory, a spokesman for the Fairfax County Police Department, said the video was recorded Tuesday on the social media platform Snapchat and quickly began spreading on other platforms.

Cory said police conducted interviews with the student and the student’s parents and determined there was no threat to school safety. Police are still trying to determine whether the video was taken on school grounds.

— Michael Brice-Saddler