A 22-year-man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. police said Sunday

Police said around 3:18 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of K Street after a report of the shooting. They found George Hendrix unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives were still investigating Sunday, the release said.

D.C. police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to a conviction in a D.C. homicide. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.