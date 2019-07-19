THE DISTRICT

Man shot on platform at Shaw Metro station

A man was shot and wounded on the platform of the Shaw-Howard University Metro station Friday, police said.

The victim was shot at about 1:08 p.m. after an argument between two groups believed to be known to each other, Metro Transit Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The Seventh Street NW entrance to the station, which is on the Green and Yellow lines, was closed for several hours while police investigated the shooting, although the station remained open.

Police are looking for two men suspected in the shooting who were seen leaving the station through the Eighth and R streets NW entrance.

— Luz Lazo

VIRGINIA

Firm to investigate mass shooting

A Chicago firm has been chosen to lead an independent investigation into the Virginia Beach shooting that left 12 dead after a city worker opened fire in a city building before being gunned down by police.

City Auditor Lyndon Remias, who selected the firm from 14 other bidders, said security risk management firm Hillard Heintze will “have unrestricted access” and can start the probe immediately after entering into a contract with the city, the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported.

The company has experience in working with mass shootings and its website says it has done more than 17,000 investigations for companies and organizations.

City engineer DeWayne Craddock opened fire at work on May 31, the same day he submitted his resignation notice.

— Associated Press

