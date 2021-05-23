Officers were called back to the same home around 4:20 a.m. and found the man lying in some bushes in front of the residence. Police said the man repeatedly told officers that he had a firearm and wouldn’t comply with their commands before officers fired their weapons at him.
“After the shots were fired, officers continued to attempt to verbally engage with the man to determine if medical treatment was needed,” the news release says.
No officers were injured. The news release says more than one officer fired a weapon but doesn’t specify how many.
The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative assignments while the Virginia State Police investigates, the police department said.