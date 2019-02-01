THE DISTRICT

Shooting death ruled homicide

A 28-year-old man who was shot in May 2017 in Southwest Washington died on Sunday, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Troy Souder. Police said he had no fixed address.

Authorities said Souder was found shot shortly before 11 p.m. on May 19, 2017, in the 100 block of Irvington Street SW.

The police report says Souder was working on a car in front of an apartment building when someone opened fire, striking him.

The report says Souder was paralyzed and remained hospitalized until he died.

— Peter Hermann

Trial date set in girl's shooting

The seven co-defendants charged in connection with the July fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl outside her home in Southeast Washington as she was out to get an ice cream cone will go to trial next year, a D.C. judge ruled Friday.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe set the trial for Aug. 10, 2020.

Makiyah Wilson was shot about 7 p.m. July 16, when four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and began firing into a crowded courtyard in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace.

Makiyah was not the intended target, police said, and they blamed the shooting on a feud between residents of Wellington Park and Clay Terrace.

The seven charged are: Qujuan Thomas, 20; Quentin Michals, 21; Gregory Taylor, 23; Mark Price, 24; Darrise Jeffers, 19; Quanisha LaToya Ramsuer, 25; and Marquell Cobbs, 16, who was charged as an adult.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Greensboro police chief leaving department

The police chief of a small Eastern Shore town that was recently roiled by the death of an African American teenager in police custody is stepping down.

After 19-year-old Anton Black died in September following a police chase, the Greensboro police found itself under an intense microscope and the subject of blistering criticism.

Chief Mike Petyo says his decision to leave has nothing to do with the scandal that has enveloped his department in recent weeks. He is going back to work for a department in Delaware, where he and his family still live. He declined to share which force he is joining.

— Baltimore Sun

Man fatally shot in Oxon Hill

A man was fatally shot in Prince George’s County on Friday, police said.

At around 2:40 p.m., officers responded for a welfare check in the 5300 block of Deal Drive in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said in a tweet.

They found a man with gunshot wounds in a parked car, a later tweet said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news