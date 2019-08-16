THE DISTRICT

Man shot in Northeast on Wednesday dies

A man who was shot Wednesday in Northeast has died, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Douglas Street NE. Police identified the victim as Alonzo Richard Hines Jr., 20.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Two men found fatally shot in Clinton home

Two men were found fatally shot Friday in a home in Clinton, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Mordente Drive around noon to check on the welfare of those inside and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They did not immediately identify the men.

— Lynh Bui

THE REGION

Loans available for July flooding victims

Residents affected by severe flooding in early July can seek disaster relief loans from federal agencies at three newly opened centers in coming days. Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000; business and private nonprofit groups can borrow up to $2 million.

The United States Small Business Administration centers at the Arlington County Trades Center, 2700 S. Taylor St., and the Tyson-Pimmit Regional Library, 7584 Leesburg Pike, are open Saturday and Monday. A center at Montgomery’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, at 100 Edison Park Drive in Gaithersburg, is open until Wednesday but is closed on Sunday.

Loans applications can also be made online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. The deadline to submit online applications for physical property damage is Oct. 7; for economic injury applications, it is May 7, 2020.

— Rebecca Tan

