A D.C. police report said the victim was found in front of a barbershop called Nooks at about 7:56 p.m. Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital. He died Thursday, police said.

— Luz Lazo

VIRGINIA

Teen driver fatally strikes pedestrian

A teenage driver struck and killed a woman Friday morning near a middle school in Prince William County, police said.

Authorities said Zorka Vesovic, 67, of Woodbridge was struck shortly before 7 a.m. while walking in a crosswalk in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle. The collision happened near Graham Park Middle School.

Prince William police said a 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the car, a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, traveling west on Graham Park Road when she hit the woman crossing the street. Vesovic was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

— Luz Lazo

MARYLAND

Driver killed in hit-and-run collision

A Maryland driver was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run collision in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Moores Road in Brandywine.

The victim was identified as Terron Lamb, 24, of Upper Marlboro.

Police said he was driving northbound on Branch Avenue when the driver of a GMC Sierra heading eastbound on Moores Road struck him.

State troopers are searching for the GMC Sierra driver, who fled after the crash. Police said the driver, a man, was wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

— Luz Lazo

