THE DISTRICT

Man shot in Columbia Heights is identified

A man fatally shot in an alley in the Columbia Heights neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a 23-year-old man from Northwest Washington.

Jamal Kwame Crump died at a hospital shortly after the shooting that took place about 2:40 p.m. Police said the incident occurred in an alley behind a strip of rowhouses in the 1300 block of Monroe Street NW.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters Wednesday that the victim had been seen on surveillance video in an altercation with three men. One of the men left, then returned and shot him, the chief said.

“It appears it was a targeted killing,” Newsham said. Crump was shot multiple times in the alley, just off 13th Street.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Man dies after dispute in Fairfax County

A man died Wednesday evening from injuries suffered in an altercation in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County a week earlier, police said.

County police found Matthew Watson, 36, of Alexandria unresponsive near the Beacon Hill apartments Feb. 21, police said. Watson was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The state medical examiner has conducted an autopsy but has not ruled on the cause and manner of death, police said.

Detectives have identified the other person involved in the altercation, and he was known to Watson, police said. The investigation was continuing, and no charges had been filed, police said.

— Justin Jouvenal

Man receives 21-year sentence in drug sales

Authorities said a man who sold heroin and fentanyl to two people who later died and another person who overdosed but did not die in Virginia has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Joseph Riley Curry, 29, who is from Canada but was living in Leesburg, was given the sentence last week for the drug-related incidents in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Curry sold the drugs to customers in Loudoun County, prosecutors said. The deaths and overdose incident happened in March 2016, and Curry was arrested in August 2017.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement that Curry’s distribution of the drugs “carried grave consequences” that led to the overdoses.

Heroin overdoses have soared in the District and in other U.S. cities in recent years, just as more widespread discussions and efforts have been made to focus on what many experts have called an opioid epidemic.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Montgomery massage therapist arrested

A man who worked at a Montgomery County spa as a massage therapist has been arrested and charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman during a session, authorities said.

Montgomery County police said the victim told police she was inappropriately touched by Joshua Weston Johnson, 36, of Montgomery Village at a massage in December. Johnson was arrested Friday. He has been charged with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Johnson worked at the spa in the Kentlands neighborhood. Police said he also may have worked as a private massage therapist at other area spas. Authorities did not immediately release the names of the other spas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5770.

— Dana Hedgpeth

