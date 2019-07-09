THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot near the Maryland border

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in the Burrville area of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police had few immediate details of the shooting, but they said it happened minutes after midnight in the 900 block of Division Avenue NE, a residential neighborhood near the Maryland border.

Authorities identified the victim as Dominic Carlos Robinson, 32, of Northeast Washington.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Barrier-busting Guard general is retiring

Maj. Gen. Linda L. Singh, the first African American and the first woman to lead Maryland’s National Guard, is retiring, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Singh served for 36 years, in both the enlisted and officer ranks — the last four as adjutant general, responsible for the daily operations of the Maryland Military Department, which includes the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Force. During her tenure, Maryland’s National Guard became the first in the nation to be led by a command staff of all women.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) named Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen to replace Singh when she retires later this summer.

— Ovetta Wiggins

