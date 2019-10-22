Police said detectives were working to establish a motive and identify a suspect.

The site is a few blocks west of Pennsylvania Avenue and Silver Hill Road in an area that includes a shopping center and apartments.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Six-alarm fire causes $5.8 million in damage

A six-alarm fire that broke out at a shopping center late Sunday in Fairfax County caused more than $5.8 million in damage, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded at 11:56 p.m. to Belle Haven Shopping Center in the 1500 block of Belle View Boulevard. The center is at Fort Hunt Road, a few blocks west of George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Firefighters found heavy smoke around the one-story shopping center and eventually requested six alarms. Fairfax fire officials said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a business for reasons that were under investigation.

The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from a storefront. Most of the damage was confined to two units in the shopping center — neither of which had a sprinkler system — although many other businesses sustained minor damage, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and no one else was hurt.

Firefighters from Alexandria, Arlington County, Fort Belvoir, Prince George’s County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority assisted because of the fire’s size, officials said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man, 21, fatally shot in Woodbridge

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive in a parking lot. He had been shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His name has not been released, pending the notification of his family. No arrests have been made.

— Dana Hedgpeth

