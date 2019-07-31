THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot in Southeast

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Anthony Hooks of Southeast.

Police said officers responding to calls reporting gunshots about 10:20 p.m. found Hooks in the 1300 block of Savannah Street SE, near the Congress Heights Metro station.

A statement from police said Hooks had been shot several times. No arrests have been made, and police did not discuss a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

Inmate charged in additional assaults

A man serving 18 years in prison for breaking into a home in Northwest Washington and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint has been charged in three additional burglaries and sexual assaults that occurred in 2003 and 2007.

The new charges filed against Levi Ruffin, 41, of Northwest, were announced by D.C. police and the U.S. attorney’s office following a 29-count grand jury indictment filed in June. Ruffin was served arrest papers on Tuesday while in prison.

Ruffin’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

Authorities said the attacks in which Ruffin is newly charged involve strangers and occurred in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. The charges include kidnapping while armed and first-degree sexual abuse. They occurred July 2, 2003, and June 3 and Sept. 8, 2007.

In addition to those charges, D.C. police said they have charged Ruffin with first-degree child sexual abuse, alleging he engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile between December 1999 and December 2000.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Loudoun blaze damages homes

About 75 firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a fire in Ashburn that damaged at least two homes, officials said.

No one was hurt in the two-alarm blaze that broke out about 3:20 a.m. in the 20200 block of Millstead Drive. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters arrived to find two houses on fire, with the flames beginning to spread to a third house, according to the Loudoun County Fire Department. Crews got into the third home and stopped the blaze from spreading further.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury, officials said. No one was in the two homes and no civilians were hurt.

— Dana Hedgpeth

