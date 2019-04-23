THE DISTRICT

Man found fatally shot on Southeast street

A man was fatally shot Monday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

They said Deandre Hawkins, 24, was found about 10:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of E Street. He died at a hospital, police said.

No address was known for Hawkins, the police said.

The site is a residential street in the Marshall Heights area. It includes two- and three -story apartment houses. It is less than one-quarter mile from the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Popular soccer coach gets a reprieve

A Silver Spring youth soccer coach who was potentially facing deportation to his native Togo received a six-month extension in his case from federal immigration authorities.

Agbegnigan Amouzou, known as “Coach Fofo,” must check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in October, according to the agency and the immigrant rights group CASA.

Amouzou, a former player for Togo’s national soccer team who founded the Elite Soccer Youth Development Academy, came to the United States two decades ago and unsuccessfully sought asylum.

Last month, immigration officials told Amouzou to bring his passport or other paperwork to a check-in, promoting concern that he was about to be deported. Another check-in had been scheduled for next week.

— Jennifer Barrios

VIRGINIA

Adult son stabbed parents, police say

A father and a mother were stabbed by their adult son Tuesday in the Franconia section of Fairfax County, police said.

Police were called to the scene in the 6000 block of Sweet Pea Court about 7 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, said Fairfax County Police 2nd Lt. John Wallace. The victims, a 64-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, were found suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, Wallace said.

The son had fled the scene and was later taken into custody by Fairfax County police and Virginia State Police, Wallace said. It’s unclear whether charges have been filed.

The couple were taken to the hospital, where they were in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

— Dana Hedgpeth

