THE DISTRICT

Man sought in assaults on Rock Creek trail

A man attacked people on a hiking trail in Rock Creek Park this month and in August, and authorities are looking for him, U.S. Park Police said Friday.

In one of the incidents, the assailant grabbed a jogger’s buttocks, police said.

In statements, police said a sex offense was reported at 3 p.m. on Aug. 4 and an assault at 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Both incidents occurred on a trail in the park south of Piney Branch Parkway NW, police said.

The assailant may have a campsite in the park, near the Valley and Meadowlink trails.

Police released photos on Friday that they said showed a man they are seeking.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Two arrests in fighting after football game

Fights broke out Friday night after a football game at Paint Branch High School, and Montgomery County police reported two arrests.

Two people were arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct, police said. They said police presence was increased to ensure that everyone got home safely. No injuries were reported.

Paint Branch played Springbrook on Friday.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Housing change for female inmates

All female inmates in Virginia soon will be housed in the central region of the state in what prison officials are calling a “gender responsivity plan.”

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the move comes after several women died in state prisons this year, including three this summer at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. In a news release, the Department of Corrections did not connect the plan with the inmates’ deaths.

Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney said the state wants to have female inmates housed under one administrative team so the same team works on nutrition, programming and other prison issues. The project will include increased vocational training for the women and gender-responsive training for staff.

Kinney did not respond to questions about how many people would be moved.

— Associated Press

