THE DISTRICT

Downtown stabbing leaves man wounded

A man was stabbed in downtown Washington, near the intersection of 13th Street and New York Avenue NW, on Saturday afternoon. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, authorities said.

In connection with the incident, police are looking for a black male assailant who was wearing a blue jacket and black pants and walked with a limp.

Officers said they did not know what precipitated the attack, which took place at about 4 p.m. in front of several witnesses.

— Rebecca Tan

VIRGINIA

Woman loses cat at Dulles Airport

Presumably, Molly Jean enjoyed a decent return flight home to the United States earlier this week on her Lufthansa flight. The German airline was just ranked as Europe’s best airline by one leading aviation research firm.

But maybe Lufthansa is not the greatest for cats?

On Friday, Jean reported to Facebook friends that she had just returned home after four years of being “stationed” in Germany “only to lose my cat, Milo, at Dulles airport, D.C., somewhere during transport between the gate and baggage claim.” People on Twitter have taken up her cause with the hashtag #MiloIsMissing and, of course, cat emoji and photos of Milo, a white-and-black cat with green eyes and a reddish nose.

Jean could not immediately be reached Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Dulles Airport said Saturday that airport officials were in touch with Jean and are “working to try and find the cat.” A Lufthansa social media team member told The Washington Post on Twitter that the airline is “handling this situation with the highest priority.”

In her Facebook post, Jean praised Dulles’s and Lufthansa’s efforts. “If you know me even casually, you know how much [I] love my little guy,” she wrote. “But it breaks my heart that I can’t help look for him since he’s probably hiding near the tarmac.”

— Ian Shapira

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news