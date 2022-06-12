The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man stabbed outside shopping center, 3 charged with murder

June 12, 2022 at 5:36 p.m. EDT
HENRICO, Va. — Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was stabbed in the parking lot of a Henrico shopping center.

Henrico police identified the stabbing victim as Khalid Naseri, 25, of Henrico.

WRIC-TV reports that police received a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Merchants Walk Shopping Center shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

In a separate emergency call, three men were reported for a related dispute. Police responded to the local hospital where the call was made from and conducted an investigation. Following the preliminary investigation, all three men were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police identified the three men charged as: Norzaad Nassery, Hamauoun Naseri and Jahadullah Naseri. They were being held without bond Sunday at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

