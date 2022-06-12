Man stabbed outside shopping center, 3 charged with murder

Placeholder while article actions load

WRIC-TV reports that police received a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Merchants Walk Shopping Center shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

HENRICO, Va. — Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was stabbed in the parking lot of a Henrico shopping center.

In a separate emergency call, three men were reported for a related dispute. Police responded to the local hospital where the call was made from and conducted an investigation. Following the preliminary investigation, all three men were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.