MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Fire officials say a man has been taken to a Maryland hospital with “catastrophic injuries” to both hands after setting off fireworks.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release Wednesday that firefighters responded to a report of a person injured by fireworks around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in Millersville.

Investigators found that the injured person was attending a large outdoor party, where a number of attendees had brought illegal fireworks.

Investigators say the 21-year-old victim held a mortar tube in one hand and dropped a lit mortar into it with his other hand. The mortar was upside down, and the explosion caused “catastrophic” injuries to his hands, which the department described as critical but not life-threatening.

No one else was hurt, and no criminal charges were filed.

