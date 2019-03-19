MARYLAND

Suspect in slaying arrested at hospital

A man suspected of killing his uncle over the weekend was arrested at a hospital in Baltimore, police said.

Law enforcement had been searching for Osman Kalokoh, 20, since the Sunday morning shooting death of his uncle, Alee Calokoh, 69, according to Prince George’s County police.

Kalokoh got into an argument with his uncle at his uncle’s home in Lanham, Md., before the shooting, police said. Officers arrived at the 9000 block of Alcona Street about 3 a.m. and found Calokoh dead and a woman with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police launched a search for Kalokoh, who was found in Baltimore. Kalokoh had driven a golf cart to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital about 3 a.m. He would not provide any information about his identity at the hospital, authorities said, and Baltimore police were eventually called for help.

A Baltimore police officer realized that Kalokoh was wanted in Prince George’s County, police said, and authorities took him into custody.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Ex-state lawmaker admits contract fraud

A former state lawmaker from Virginia Beach admitted Tuesday that for nearly a decade he fraudulently won defense contracts set aside for disadvantaged and minority-owned businesses.

Ron Villanueva, 48, a Republican who lost his seat in the General Assembly in 2017, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced July 2.

Samuel Caragan, Villanueva’s brother-in-law, and Khalil Naim pleaded guilty last year to their roles in the conspiracy.

— Rachel Weiner

