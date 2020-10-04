Investigators had been at a dead-end in the case of a woman who was raped at a deserted Alexandria swimming pool in 2016, according to WTOP, when they ran the suspect’s DNA through a genealogical site called GEDmatch. That pointed to Bjerke as a suspect.
He pleaded guilty in October 2019 to six felonies, and then earlier this year pleaded no contest and was convicted in the rape of another woman, who was working as a lifeguard when she was attacked in 2014.
One of the prosecutors on the case described the steps Bjerke took to plan the attacks: “He bought zip ties, he found pools that were remote, waited for bad weather, had latex gloves, guns, ketamine. This was not a crime of impulse.”
Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 80 years; Bjerke’s attorney had asked for “a couple of decades.”
