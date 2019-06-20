THE DISTRICT

Man detained after White House incident

A Pennsylvania man who climbed over a fence onto White House grounds last week has been charged with misdemeanor federal and District counts of unlawful entry of a restricted building or grounds, prosecutors said.

Dayton Hershey, 21, of Paradise, Pa., was detained after crossing a barrier on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. June 14, police said.

At a hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather granted a government motion to hold Hershey 30 days for a competency evaluation by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, based on the results of a preliminary psychiatric screening.

Assistant Federal Defender David W. Bos did not object, but asked the court to demand that prosecutors comply with a 30-day deadline to evaluate Hershey or dismiss the case, arguing that he has no criminal history and likely faces less than six months’ prison time for misdemeanor offenses.

Meriweather set a status hearing for July 12.

Separately, Meriweather ordered another man, Antoine Blount Jr. of Forest Hills, N.Y., held three days for a preliminary hearing on an unlawful entry charge after he allegedly dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White House on Wednesday.

— Spencer S. Hsu

VIRGINIA

Teacher faces more charges in video case

A Fairfax County teacher is facing 10 new charges for allegedly creating illicit videos of students at the high school where he worked, police said Thursday.

Raphael Schklowsky, 36, of Reston filmed “dozens and dozens” of students at Herndon High School over more than a year, but authorities have only been able to definitively identify 10 of the victims, Fairfax County police said.

Schklowsky is facing 10 counts of unlawful creation of an image or video in the case. Schklowsly, who was a drama teacher, has been suspended without pay.

He was previously charged with possessing child pornography and surreptitiously filming a 19-year-old au pair who lived in his home with his family. He is being held in the Fairfax County jail.

— Justin Jouvenal