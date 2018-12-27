THE DISTRICT

Man found shot in SE on Christmas has died

A 20-year-old man who was found shot in a vehicle on Christmas Day in Southeast Washington died on Thursday, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Darryl O’Brien of Southeast.

Police said O’Brien was found injured about 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of East Capitol Street, near Grant Park. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died.

Police said they have not made any arrests in the case and did not know of a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Fire at Middletown kennel kills 9 beagles

A fire at a kennel in Middletown on Christmas Eve has killed nine beagles.

News outlets report that the fire originated at Middletown Valley Beagles, in a building used as a dog kennel on a farm. The Frederick News-Post reports that the Office of the Frederick County Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental.

WRC-TV reports that six dogs died in the fire and three dogs had to be euthanized. Veterinarian Brooks Ahalt said the dogs had suffered significant burns and smoke inhalation.

There were about two dozen dogs in the building.

Kennel operator Alasdair Storer told WRC-TV that the organization still has a hunting pack of beagles and will rebuild.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Firefighter is charged over shoe dispute

A D.C. firefighter faces armed robbery and other charges after police say he held up a person at gunpoint in Silver Spring, Md., during a dispute over $700 sneakers he was trying to buy, according to Montgomery County authorities.

Davon Alfred Moore, 24, of Southeast Washington was arrested Christmas Eve and was released on $5,000 bail on Wednesday. D.C. police said the incident occurred Dec. 20.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said Moore was hired four years ago. He was placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case, the spokesman said.

Moore did not return a message left on his cellphone.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that Moore was trying to buy the Christian Louboutin Louis Orlato Holographic sneakers that were being sold on the Internet exchange site OfferUp.

Moore and the seller agreed to meet on Dec. 20 at noon at Georgia Avenue and East-West Highway, near downtown Silver Spring.

“There was a disagreement over the transaction,” Montgomery County police said in a statement. “During the disagreement, the suspect displayed a handgun and left the area with the shoes.”

In addition to armed robbery, police said they charged Moore with robbery, assault, theft and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

As in D.C., Montgomery Count police say people completing Internet transactions can use any of the local station houses.

— Peter Hermann