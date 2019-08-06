THE DISTRICT

Man stabbed to death in Marshall Heights

A man was fatally stabbed Monday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident happened about 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bass Place SE, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood, where police said officers responded to the area and found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital but have not been able to identify the victim and no arrests have been made.

As of Monday, there have been 99 homicides in the District so far in 2019.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Motorcyclist killed in Prince George's crash

In the third fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the Washington area in two days, a man was killed Monday night when his bike collided with a Nissan Ultima in the Largo area of Prince George’s County, according to Maryland State Police.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the report of a crash on Central Avenue at Watkins Park Drive, and an investigation showed the driver of the Altima was trying to make a left turn from westbound Central Avenue when the car and the eastbound motorcycle collided, police said.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Marcus Lee Tyson, 26, of Mitchellville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash and charges against the driver are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

OmniRide buses resume normal service

The commuter bus service for Prince William County and Manassas was back to normal Tuesday.

Riders of the OmniRide bus had experienced disruptions and route changes over the past week because of a work stoppage among the company’s drivers, who were negotiating a new contract with management.

“We thank our riders for their patience, understanding and continued patronage during the bus operator work stoppage,” OmniRide officials said in a statement.