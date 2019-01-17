CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters say a man, a woman and three pets have died in a burning Virginia home.

The Chesapeake Fire Department tells news outlets the people and their dogs and birds died in the blaze at their house Thursday morning. Capt. Steven Bradley says firefighters found both residents unconscious in a bedroom. They died at a hospital, and officials haven’t provided their names.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

Neighbors David Parrish and his fiancee, Susan Manke, say the two people were elderly and that they knew the couple for about 15 years.

Parrish says he called 911 after an explosion knocked him out of bed and he found the couple’s house on fire. He says he tried to help a police officer break a window to get inside.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.